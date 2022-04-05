NUGGETS From Oregon State's Ninth Spring Football Practice

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Day 9 Interviews | Where OSU Baseball Ranks | WBB: Brown & Kampschroeder To Transfer | Weekly Recruiting Recap | Breaking Down OSU's Pro Day

Oregon State Football took the field at the Prothro practice fields on Tuesday for spring practice No. 9. Here’s everything that happened on a sunny day in Corvallis.

- After not seeing Chance Nolan on Thursday when the quarterback was reportedly under the weather, the redshirt junior was suited up and in full participation today alongside Tristan Gebbia and Ben Gulbranson.

- Trey Lowe was dressed in an orange non-contact jersey, the only player we saw donning one of those. Rejzohn Wright and Jaydon Grant were out of the practice field, but both were dressed in sweats and not participating in any drills.

- The OSU defense picked right back up where they left up on Thursday, forcing four interceptions (Kyrei Fisher 1x, Jack Colleto 1x, Alex Austin 1x, Wynston Russell 1x) during 11 on 11 drills.

- Austin’s interception was impressive, hanging with his receiver on a go route down the far sideline, turning his head around at the right moment, and snatching the ball out of the air on a pass from Gebbia.

To read the full nugget report, CLICK HERE

Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!