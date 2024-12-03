Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 13 Recap

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With week 13 of the 2024 NFL season in the books, BeaversEdge looks at the Beavers in the NFL!
On 53-Man Roster
P Johnny Hekker - Carolina Panthers
-> In Carolina's 26-23 loss to Tampa Bay, Hekker punted five times for 192 yards. He averaged 38.4 yards per punt and had a long punt of 49 yards on the afternoon... Hekker has attempted the 7th-most punts in the NFL this season with 54...
WR Anthony Gould - Indianapolis Colts
-> Gould saw his first action since week three as he logged one snap on special teams, a punt return that went for three yards.
OL Issac Seumalo - Pittsburgh Steelers
-> Seumalo made his eighth straight start at left guard for the Steelers in their 44-38 win over Cincinnati. He saw 66 snaps in the victory...
OL Taliese Fuaga - New Orleans Saints
-> Fuaga started at left tackle for the Saints (12th of the year) and saw 70 snaps in the 21-14 loss to the Rams.
WR Brandin Cooks - Dallas Cowboys
-> Cooks made a splash in his debut return from short-term IR on Thanksgiving Day against the Giants. He tallied three receptions for 16 yards and a touchdown in the 27-20 victory...
S Jordan Poyer - Miami Dolphins
-> In Miami's 30-17 loss to Green Bay, Poyer started at free safety and saw 54 snaps. He finished with nine tackles, the third-most on defense...
S Kitan Oladapo - Green Bay Packers
-> Oladapo saw his first action since week nine against Detroit in the Packers' win over Miami, playing seven snaps across kick return and kick coverage.
OL Blake Brandel - Minnesota Vikings
-> In Minnesota's 23-22 win over Arizona, Brandel started at left guard (12th straight) and saw 53 snaps at left guard and an additional six on special teams.
ILB Omar Speights - Los Angeles Rams
-> In the Rams' 21-14 win over New Orleans, Speights started at middle linebacker and played 45 snaps. He finished with the second-most tackles on defense with 10 and also added a pass deflection. Additionally, he was the Rams' highest-graded defender at a 94.1...
DB Alex Austin - New England Patriots
-> After returning to action post-IR last week in a special teams role, Austin returned to the secondary in the Patriots' 25-24 loss to the Colts. He played 26 snaps off the bench at cornerback and saw 13 snaps on special teams.
On Practice Squad
WR Isaiah Hodgins - New York Giants
-> After having a brief stint on the active roster and earning his first stats of the season, Hodgins remains on the Giants' practice squad...
DB Ryan Cooper Jr. - Seattle Seahawks
-> After being let go by Baltimore's practice squad, Cooper was recently picked up by the Seattle Seahawks and is on their practice squad.
RB Jermar Jefferson - Detroit Lions
-> After dealing with numerous injuries early in his pro career, Jefferson is healthy entering the year with the Lions and is currently the third-string practice squad RB. He didn't make the initial 53-man roster, but the Lions kept him around and have done so since making him a seventh-round pick several years ago, so they're still invested in the young back.
DB Nahshon Wright - Minnesota Vikings
-> After struggling to break into the Cowboys DB rotation these past couple of years, Wright was traded to the Minnesota Vikings, where he currently resides as the top cornerback on the practice squad. We'll see if the Vikings perhaps value Wright's third-round draft grade better than the Cowboys did...
Injured Reserve/OUT
DB Rejzohn Wright - New Orleans Saints
-> Wright was placed on injured reserve by the Saints with an undisclosed injury. It's unclear whether he will play yet this season.
DL Kyle Peko - Detroit Lions
-> Peko suffered what is expected to be a season-ending pectoral injury in the Lions' win over Dallas...
TE Teagan Quitoriano - Houston Texans
-> Quitoriano was recently played on IR with a knee injury - it's unclear how long he'll be out
TE Luke Musgrave - Green Bay Packers
-> After suffering an ankle injury in the week four loss to Minnesota, Musgrave didn't see action recovering in week five. The injury turned out to be potentially more significant than originally thought as the Packers placed Musgrave on IR before this past weekend's games. It's expected he will miss about a month...
