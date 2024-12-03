Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 13 Recap

With week 13 of the 2024 NFL season in the books, BeaversEdge looks at the Beavers in the NFL!

P Johnny Hekker - Carolina Panthers

-> In Carolina's 26-23 loss to Tampa Bay, Hekker punted five times for 192 yards. He averaged 38.4 yards per punt and had a long punt of 49 yards on the afternoon... Hekker has attempted the 7th-most punts in the NFL this season with 54...

WR Anthony Gould - Indianapolis Colts

-> Gould saw his first action since week three as he logged one snap on special teams, a punt return that went for three yards.

OL Issac Seumalo - Pittsburgh Steelers

-> Seumalo made his eighth straight start at left guard for the Steelers in their 44-38 win over Cincinnati. He saw 66 snaps in the victory...

OL Taliese Fuaga - New Orleans Saints

-> Fuaga started at left tackle for the Saints (12th of the year) and saw 70 snaps in the 21-14 loss to the Rams.

WR Brandin Cooks - Dallas Cowboys

-> Cooks made a splash in his debut return from short-term IR on Thanksgiving Day against the Giants. He tallied three receptions for 16 yards and a touchdown in the 27-20 victory...

S Jordan Poyer - Miami Dolphins

-> In Miami's 30-17 loss to Green Bay, Poyer started at free safety and saw 54 snaps. He finished with nine tackles, the third-most on defense...

S Kitan Oladapo - Green Bay Packers

-> Oladapo saw his first action since week nine against Detroit in the Packers' win over Miami, playing seven snaps across kick return and kick coverage.

OL Blake Brandel - Minnesota Vikings

-> In Minnesota's 23-22 win over Arizona, Brandel started at left guard (12th straight) and saw 53 snaps at left guard and an additional six on special teams.

ILB Omar Speights - Los Angeles Rams

-> In the Rams' 21-14 win over New Orleans, Speights started at middle linebacker and played 45 snaps. He finished with the second-most tackles on defense with 10 and also added a pass deflection. Additionally, he was the Rams' highest-graded defender at a 94.1...

DB Alex Austin - New England Patriots

-> After returning to action post-IR last week in a special teams role, Austin returned to the secondary in the Patriots' 25-24 loss to the Colts. He played 26 snaps off the bench at cornerback and saw 13 snaps on special teams.