OL Maddox Conway talks commitment, and returning to Corvallis

Last weekend, Oregon State added to their offensive line haul with Cypress Ranch (TX) offensive lineman Maddox Conway. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound offensive tackle is being viewed by the Gophers as a "switch player" with the ability to play both guard or tackle on either side of the line.

Conway is also notably, a Corvallis native native, prior to moving to Cypress, Texas, Conway called Corvallis home and was a standout at Crescent Valley High School, making his commitment to Oregon State a bit of a homecoming for him.

Shortly after committing to Oregon State, BeaversEdge caught up with Conway to discuss his recruitment.

