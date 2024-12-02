Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Dec 2, 2024
OL Maddox Conway talks commitment, and returning to Corvallis
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  BeaversEdge
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@Dylan_RivalsPRZ

**GET A FULL YEAR OF BEAVERSEDGE 75% OFF**

Last weekend, Oregon State added to their offensive line haul with Cypress Ranch (TX) offensive lineman Maddox Conway. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound offensive tackle is being viewed by the Gophers as a "switch player" with the ability to play both guard or tackle on either side of the line.

Conway is also notably, a Corvallis native native, prior to moving to Cypress, Texas, Conway called Corvallis home and was a standout at Crescent Valley High School, making his commitment to Oregon State a bit of a homecoming for him.

Shortly after committing to Oregon State, BeaversEdge caught up with Conway to discuss his recruitment.

MORE: MBB Ranks 49th In NET | Snap Counts vs Boise State | Commit Scouting Report: OL Maddox Conway | PFF Grades vs Boise State | PFF Team Grades In 2024 | MBB Moves To 5-2 With Over UCD | Top-10 Defensive Players In 2024 | Offseason Movement Tracker | 5 Takeaways From Oregon State's Loss To Boise

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In