PFF ANALYTICS: Oregon State's Grades & Top Performers vs Boise State

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State football team (5-7) falling to Boise State 34-18 on Friday, BeaversEdge looks at the team grades and top performers via PFF!
MORE: PFF Team Grades In 2024 | MBB Moves To 5-2 With Over UCD | Top-10 Defensive Players In 2024 | Offseason Movement Tracker | 5 Takeaways From Oregon State's Loss To Boise | RECAP - Beavers Fall To Boise In Finale
PFF Grading Scale
Elite: 90.0 or higher
High Quality: 80.0 - 89.9
Above Average: 70.0 - 79.9
Average: 60.0 - 69.9
Below Average: 50.0 - 59.9
Poor: 49.9 or lower