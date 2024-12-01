Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Dec 1, 2024
PFF ANALYTICS: Oregon State's Grades & Top Performers vs Boise State
circle avatar
Brenden Slaughter  •  BeaversEdge
Publisher
Twitter
@b_slaught

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State football team (5-7) falling to Boise State 34-18 on Friday, BeaversEdge looks at the team grades and top performers via PFF!

MORE: PFF Team Grades In 2024 | MBB Moves To 5-2 With Over UCD | Top-10 Defensive Players In 2024 | Offseason Movement Tracker | 5 Takeaways From Oregon State's Loss To Boise | RECAP - Beavers Fall To Boise In Finale

Team Grades vs Boise State
See full grades below
CategoryGame Grade

Overall Offense

72.2

Overall Defense

58.4 (lowest since Nevada)

OVERALL SCORE

68.6

PFF Grading Scale

Elite: 90.0 or higher

High Quality: 80.0 - 89.9

Above Average: 70.0 - 79.9

Average: 60.0 - 69.9

Below Average: 50.0 - 59.9

Poor: 49.9 or lower

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In