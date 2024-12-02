Oregon State MBB Ranks 49th In First Batch Of NCAA Net Rankings

**GET A FULL YEAR OF BEAVERSEDGE 75% OFF**

MORE: Snap Counts vs Boise State | Commit Scouting Report: OL Maddox Conway | PFF Grades vs Boise State | PFF Team Grades In 2024 | MBB Moves To 5-2 With Over UCD | Top-10 Defensive Players In 2024 | Offseason Movement Tracker | 5 Takeaways From Oregon State's Loss To Boise

The Oregon State men's basketball team made a sizable jump in the debut of the 2024 NET Rankings this week, as the Beavers made the top 50, checking in at No. 49.

The FULL NET RANKINGS CAN BE FOUND HERE

The Beavers and head coach Wayne Tinkle are off to a good start this season, sitting at 5-2 with wins over Utah Tech, Weber State, Western Oregon, Cal State Fullerton, and UC Davis and losses to Oregon and North Texas.

Net rankings are one of the primary metrics the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee utilizes, so you want your ranking to be high, similar to RPI...

Oregon State is back in action Saturday, hosting Idaho at Gill Coliseum...