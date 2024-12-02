Oregon State Snap Counts: Who Played The Most vs Boise State?

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

An incredible resource that BeaversEdge.com has at its disposal is PFF's snap counts list, which shows every player who saw snaps for Oregon State on offense and defense and how much they played.

Who played the most in the Beavers' 34-18 loss to Boise State? Read on to find out!

MORE: Commit Scouting Report: OL Maddox Conway | PFF Grades vs Boise State | PFF Team Grades In 2024 | MBB Moves To 5-2 With Over UCD | Top-10 Defensive Players In 2024 | Offseason Movement Tracker | 5 Takeaways From Oregon State's Loss To Boise