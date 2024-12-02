Premium content
Published Dec 2, 2024
Oregon State Snap Counts: Who Played The Most vs Boise State?
Brenden Slaughter  •  BeaversEdge
An incredible resource that BeaversEdge.com has at its disposal is PFF's snap counts list, which shows every player who saw snaps for Oregon State on offense and defense and how much they played.

Who played the most in the Beavers' 34-18 loss to Boise State? Read on to find out!

* Denotes Starter

Quarterback
PlayerTotal SnapsPassRun

Ben Gulbranson*

60

42

18

Gevani McCoy

1

0

1

Running Back 
PlayerTotal SnapsPassRun

Anthony Hankerson*

50

37

13

Salahadin Allah

8

4

4

Jake Reichle

3

1

2

Wide Receiver 
PlayerTotal SnapsPassRun

Darrius Clemons*

57

38

19

Trent Walker*

39

22

17

Jeremiah Noga*

36

29

7

David Wells

22

20

2

Zach Card

2

2

0

