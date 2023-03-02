Oregon State WBB vs Colorado - Pac-12 Tournament Preview + Live Updates
With the Oregon State women's basketball team set to face Colorado in the quarterfinal of the Pac-12 Tournament, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!
WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE
Oregon State (13-17) vs Colorado (22-7)
8:30 p.m. PT
MICHELOB ULTRA ARENA
TV: Pac-12 Networks
RADIO: Beaver Sports Radio Network
Quick Hits
- The Beavers knocked off 6-seed USC with double-figure games from Freshman of the Year Raegan Beers (18p), Adlee Blacklock (15p) and Jelena Mitrovic (12p)
- It was perhaps Oregon State's best defensive game of the season, holding the Trojans to 29 percent shooting from the floor and 25 percent from three.
- In addition to Beers, OSU had Talia von Oelhoffen (HM All P12), Jelena Mitrovic (HM All-Def.) and Timea Gardiner (HM All-Fr.) earn postseason honors
- Beers was the third Beaver to be named Freshman of the Year and first since 1993
In The Pac-12 Tournament
Tournament Bracket
----
