{{ timeAgo('2023-03-02 19:43:10 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Oregon State WBB vs Colorado - Pac-12 Tournament Preview + Live Updates

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
@b_slaught

With the Oregon State women's basketball team set to face Colorado in the quarterfinal of the Pac-12 Tournament, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!

WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE

Oregon State (13-17) vs Colorado (22-7)

8:30 p.m. PT

MICHELOB ULTRA ARENA

TV: Pac-12 Networks

LIVE STATS

RADIO: Beaver Sports Radio Network

LIVE UPDATES/GAME THREAD

Quick Hits

- The Beavers knocked off 6-seed USC with double-figure games from Freshman of the Year Raegan Beers (18p), Adlee Blacklock (15p) and Jelena Mitrovic (12p)

- It was perhaps Oregon State's best defensive game of the season, holding the Trojans to 29 percent shooting from the floor and 25 percent from three.

- In addition to Beers, OSU had Talia von Oelhoffen (HM All P12), Jelena Mitrovic (HM All-Def.) and Timea Gardiner (HM All-Fr.) earn postseason honors

- Beers was the third Beaver to be named Freshman of the Year and first since 1993

In The Pac-12 Tournament

Tournament Bracket

----

{{ article.author_name }}