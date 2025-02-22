Oregon State WBB Takes Down San Diego On Senior Day

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State celebrated its three seniors pregame and in-game, knocking off San Diego in 64-51 to give the Beavs their sixth win in seven games.

Beaver Nation showed up 4,745 strong to honor the contributions of AJ Marotte, Sela Heide and Kelsey Rees on Saturday. They were rewarded by the senior trio that each had their moments to shine in the victory.

Rees pulled down 14 rebounds, scored nine points and dished four assists. The senior consistently made the right play against an undersized Torero team that collapsed on Beaver posts. Heide added 11 more rebounds and seven more points. The Beavs won points in the paint 34-24.

Fans greeted Marotte, OSU's lone four-year senior, with thunderous applause pregame and she thanked then with another double-figure scoring day. She scored 10 points while dishing three assists before exiting with Rees and Heide to a standing ovation.

Sophomore Kennedie Shuler and returning senior Tiara Bolden made sure their teammates would get to leave Gill Coliseum with a win. Shuler scored 12 points and – for the second consecutive game – dished out seven assists. Bolden added 13 points. Her back-to-back three-pointers were massive in a 23-10 third quarter where OSU took control of the game.

Ally Schimel had a perfect day from the field on the day before her birthday. The freshman scored eight points on 3-of-3 shooting. She had an and-one followed by a three for her own 6-0 run in the fourth quarter.

Oregon State is back on the road next week. The Beavs play St. Mary's on Thursday and Pepperdine on Saturday in games crucial for WCC Tournament seeding.

