Oregon State Baseball Takes Down No. 2 Virginia 7-2

SURPRISE, Ariz. – Eric Segura spun 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief and AJ Singer drove home the game-winning runs on a single in the fifth as No. 7 Oregon State downed No. 2 Virginia, 7-2, Friday night at Dell Diamond.

Segura came on in relief of Nelson Keljo in the fifth and proceeded to record his first five outs by strikeout. The sophomore right-hander ended the night with eight strikeouts while allowing three hits and two walks in his second outing of the season.

Segura earned the win, improving to 2-0 on the year.

Singer drove home the game-winning runs on a single past Virginia (2-2 overall) first baseman Chris Arroyo, bringing in Tyce Peterson and Jacob Krieg. Trent Caraway, a batter later, reached on a swinging bunt to make the Beavers’ lead 5-2.

The Cavaliers scored first when Arroyo singled home a pair in the third. The Beavers (5-0) tied the game in the fourth. Aiva Arquette walked with the bases loaded, then watched as a Virginia passed ball with Easton Talt at the plate brought in the second run of the inning.

OSU added insurance runs in the eighth. Jacob Krieg singled in a run and Wilson Weber hit a sacrifice fly to center.

Keljo made his second start of the year, giving way to Segura after scattering two hits and two runs in four innings. Matthew Morrell finished the game for the Beavers, allowing one hit in 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

Every Oregon State starter recorded at least one hit; Krieg, Peterson, Talt and Gavin Turley all had two.

Jay Woolfolk started for Virginia, exiting after three innings. He allowed seven hits and two runs. The loss was charged to the Cavaliers’ first reliever, Joe Colucci, who allowed two hits and two runs in 1 1/3 innings. He is 0-1 on the year.

Next Up

Oregon State continues play in Texas Saturday at 2 p.m. PT (4 p.m. in Texas) when taking on Oklahoma.

OSU Athletics

PC - Hank Hager