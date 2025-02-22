Oregon State Baseball Set To Face Oklahoma

With the Oregon State baseball team (5-0) set to face Oklahoma (4-0) on Saturday, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!

Oregon State and Oklahoma are meeting for the 10th time and first since 2015. The Sooners hold a 6-3 advantage and the teams are playing their fourth neutral-site game in the series.

- The win over Virginia marked Oregon State's 24th over a top-25 team in the Mitch Canham era. It was the fifth versus a top-10 club.

- All nine Beaver starters recorded at least one hit versus the Cavaliers.

- The Beavers and Sooners are two of the remaining 42 teams to be unbeaten nationally this season.

- Oregon State's scoring margin of plus-8.8 is tied for 12th nationally. The Beavers have scored 55 runs to opponents' 11.

- OSU has yet to allow a run in the first, fourth or sixth innings.

- Just three of the 25 hits allowed by OSU's pitching staff this season have gone for extra bases.

- All five wins this season have come by five or more runs.

- The Beavers have tallied 10 or more hits in the last four games and have 64 on the season. That's an average of 12.8 per game.

- Aiva Arquette, Trent Caraway and Tyce Peterson all carry five-game hit streaks into Saturday's matchup. Wilson Weber has also hit safely in every game he's played this season, at four games.

- Dax Whitney, Saturday's probable starter, is the reigning Perfect Game National Pitcher of the Week. He struck out eight in five scoreless innings in his collegiate debut versus UNLV in Surprise last week.

- OSU is in the midst of a now 10-game road trip to open the 2025 season. It was shortened from 11 to 10 games after Wednesday's game versus Houston was canceled.

- Oregon State is 98-35 when not committing an error under Mitch Canham. OSU is 3-0 this season.

- OSU is 121-37 when scoring first during Canham's tenure.