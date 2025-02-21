Oregon State Baseball Set For Top-10 Matchup vs Virginia

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State baseball team set to face Virginia in a top-10 matchup on Friday afternoon, BeaversEdge previews the matchup...
WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE
Oregon State Baseball At Karbach Round Rock Classic
Oregon State (4-0) vs. Virginia (2-1)- 2 p.m.
Dell Diamond - Round Rock, Texas
Projected Pitching Matchup: LHP Nelson Keljo (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 4.0, 5 BB, 5 SO) vs RHP Jay Woolfolk (0-0, 3.86 ERA, 4.2 IP, 1 BB, 5 SO)
Oregon State Quick Hits
- Oregon State and Virginia are meeting for the first time since 2007 when the Beavers took 2-of-3 meetings at the Charlottesville Regional. OSU went on to win its second straight College World Series title after winning the regional.
- The 19 hits for the Beavers Monday marked the most since OSU also posted 19 against Gonzaga on May 6 of last season.
- Jacob Krieg's three home runs this season give him 13 for his career.• Eight Beavers have reached base safely in every game they've played.
- As a team, OSU is 24-for-58 (.414) with runners in scoring position. Opponents are just 2-for-20 (.100).
- Oregon State left Surprise having scored 48 runs, including two games in double digits. The Beavers have scored double digits twice in their first four games in five consecutive seasons.
- The 2024 Beavers, meanwhile, scored 10 or more three times in their first five games.
- The Oregon State pitching staff allowed nine runs over the first four games, a feat last achieved in 2019.
- Oregon State's starters are 2-0 with a 0.94 ERA in 19 innings. They've allowed seven hits and two runs with 11 walks to 22 strikeouts.
- Offensively, 16 of the team's 51 hits came from players who were not with Oregon State last season. That includes Aiva Arquette, a transfer from Washington who is 7-for-13 with a double, home run and four RBI early on.
- Arquette, Caraway and Tyce Peterson are on four-game hit streaks.
- Dax Whitney was named the National Pitcher of the Week by Perfect Game. He struck out eight in five scoreless innings in his debut.
- Eight of the 16 pitchers who saw action in Surprise made their OSU debuts. Seven of those eight made their D1 debuts.
- OSU is looking to go 5-0 for the 25th time in program history and third under Mitch Canham.
- The Beavers are 70-8 when scoring 10 or more runs during Canham's tenure.
By The Numbers
Beavers In The Ranks
Virginia Quick Hits
- Friday’s matchup against No. 7 Oregon State is the first top 10 non-ACC team UVA has faced since then-No. 2 Vanderbilt in 2019 at the MLB4 Tournament in Scottsdale, Ariz.
- After a strong pitching performance to open the season in Puerto Rico, the UVA pitching staff enters the Round Rock Classic top 25 nationally in WHIP (0.92/16th), Hits allowed per nine innings (5.40/22nd) and earned run average (1.91/22nd). Virginia’s fielders also rank 18th nationally in fielding percentage (.991).
- The season-opening defeat against Michigan was highlighted by a two-run home run by Puerto Rico native Chris Arroyo in the seventh inning. Jay Woolfolk struck out five batters over 4.2 innings of two-run ball. Jacob Ference tied the school record for hit by pitches in a single game with three. Ference became the sixth Cavalier and first since Caleb Knight in 2018 to be plunked three times.
- In Virginia’s first win of the season over Villanova, Bryson Moore did not surrender a hit over his first five innings of work and struck out a career-high, six batters in 5.2 innings of work but did not factor into the decision. Freshman James Nunnallee had a breakout performance by going 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored in the 3-2 victory.
- Powered by freshman Tomas Valincius, UVA prevailed 7-0 over Rice in the weekend finale. In his collegiate debut, Valincius fanned 10 Owl batters over six innings of scoreless one-hit ball for the win. Valincius’ 10 Ks were the most by a Virginia freshman since Alec Bettinger struck out 11 against Richmond in 2013. Along with Valincius, five Cavalier pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts on Sunday, the most in a game since fanning 17 against Columbia on Feb. 24, 2023. Offensively, Henry Ford, Jacob Ference and Aidan Teel each had a pair of hits and scored once in the heart of the Cavalier lineup.
