Published Feb 21, 2025
Oregon State Baseball Set For Top-10 Matchup vs Virginia
circle avatar
Brenden Slaughter  •  BeaversEdge
Publisher
Twitter
@b_slaught

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State baseball team set to face Virginia in a top-10 matchup on Friday afternoon, BeaversEdge previews the matchup...

MORE: Scouting Report: LB Jeremiah Ioane | Oregon State 2026 Recruiting Primer: QBs & RBs | Oregon State Football 2024 Review + 2025 Preview: Linebackers | Dax Whitney Named Pitcher Of Week | | Beavers To Hire Cavanaugh As OL

Advertisement

WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE

Oregon State Baseball At Karbach Round Rock Classic

Oregon State (4-0) vs. Virginia (2-1)- 2 p.m.

Dell Diamond - Round Rock, Texas

Projected Pitching Matchup: LHP Nelson Keljo (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 4.0, 5 BB, 5 SO) vs RHP Jay Woolfolk (0-0, 3.86 ERA, 4.2 IP, 1 BB, 5 SO)

LIVE STATS

**GAME THREAD - FOLLOW ALONG WITH BEAVERSEDGE***

Oregon State Quick Hits

- Oregon State and Virginia are meeting for the first time since 2007 when the Beavers took 2-of-3 meetings at the Charlottesville Regional. OSU went on to win its second straight College World Series title after winning the regional.

- The 19 hits for the Beavers Monday marked the most since OSU also posted 19 against Gonzaga on May 6 of last season.

- Jacob Krieg's three home runs this season give him 13 for his career.• Eight Beavers have reached base safely in every game they've played.

- As a team, OSU is 24-for-58 (.414) with runners in scoring position. Opponents are just 2-for-20 (.100).

- Oregon State left Surprise having scored 48 runs, including two games in double digits. The Beavers have scored double digits twice in their first four games in five consecutive seasons.

- The 2024 Beavers, meanwhile, scored 10 or more three times in their first five games.

- The Oregon State pitching staff allowed nine runs over the first four games, a feat last achieved in 2019.

- Oregon State's starters are 2-0 with a 0.94 ERA in 19 innings. They've allowed seven hits and two runs with 11 walks to 22 strikeouts.

- Offensively, 16 of the team's 51 hits came from players who were not with Oregon State last season. That includes Aiva Arquette, a transfer from Washington who is 7-for-13 with a double, home run and four RBI early on.

- Arquette, Caraway and Tyce Peterson are on four-game hit streaks.

- Dax Whitney was named the National Pitcher of the Week by Perfect Game. He struck out eight in five scoreless innings in his debut.

- Eight of the 16 pitchers who saw action in Surprise made their OSU debuts. Seven of those eight made their D1 debuts.

- OSU is looking to go 5-0 for the 25th time in program history and third under Mitch Canham.

- The Beavers are 70-8 when scoring 10 or more runs during Canham's tenure.

By The Numbers

Beavers In The Ranks

Oregon State Baseball Ranks
OrganizationRank

D1Baseball

7th

USA Today

7th

NCBWA

6th

Baseball America

9th

Perfect Game

9th

Virginia Quick Hits

- Friday’s matchup against No. 7 Oregon State is the first top 10 non-ACC team UVA has faced since then-No. 2 Vanderbilt in 2019 at the MLB4 Tournament in Scottsdale, Ariz.

- After a strong pitching performance to open the season in Puerto Rico, the UVA pitching staff enters the Round Rock Classic top 25 nationally in WHIP (0.92/16th), Hits allowed per nine innings (5.40/22nd) and earned run average (1.91/22nd). Virginia’s fielders also rank 18th nationally in fielding percentage (.991).

- The season-opening defeat against Michigan was highlighted by a two-run home run by Puerto Rico native Chris Arroyo in the seventh inning. Jay Woolfolk struck out five batters over 4.2 innings of two-run ball. Jacob Ference tied the school record for hit by pitches in a single game with three. Ference became the sixth Cavalier and first since Caleb Knight in 2018 to be plunked three times.

- In Virginia’s first win of the season over Villanova, Bryson Moore did not surrender a hit over his first five innings of work and struck out a career-high, six batters in 5.2 innings of work but did not factor into the decision. Freshman James Nunnallee had a breakout performance by going 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored in the 3-2 victory.

- Powered by freshman Tomas Valincius, UVA prevailed 7-0 over Rice in the weekend finale. In his collegiate debut, Valincius fanned 10 Owl batters over six innings of scoreless one-hit ball for the win. Valincius’ 10 Ks were the most by a Virginia freshman since Alec Bettinger struck out 11 against Richmond in 2013. Along with Valincius, five Cavalier pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts on Sunday, the most in a game since fanning 17 against Columbia on Feb. 24, 2023. Offensively, Henry Ford, Jacob Ference and Aidan Teel each had a pair of hits and scored once in the heart of the Cavalier lineup.

• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY

• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK

• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, & @ryan_harlan