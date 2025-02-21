Oregon State Baseball Set For Top-10 Matchup vs Virginia

With the Oregon State baseball team set to face Virginia in a top-10 matchup on Friday afternoon, BeaversEdge previews the matchup...

- Oregon State and Virginia are meeting for the first time since 2007 when the Beavers took 2-of-3 meetings at the Charlottesville Regional. OSU went on to win its second straight College World Series title after winning the regional.

- The 19 hits for the Beavers Monday marked the most since OSU also posted 19 against Gonzaga on May 6 of last season.

- Jacob Krieg's three home runs this season give him 13 for his career.• Eight Beavers have reached base safely in every game they've played.

- As a team, OSU is 24-for-58 (.414) with runners in scoring position. Opponents are just 2-for-20 (.100).

- Oregon State left Surprise having scored 48 runs, including two games in double digits. The Beavers have scored double digits twice in their first four games in five consecutive seasons.

- The 2024 Beavers, meanwhile, scored 10 or more three times in their first five games.

- The Oregon State pitching staff allowed nine runs over the first four games, a feat last achieved in 2019.

- Oregon State's starters are 2-0 with a 0.94 ERA in 19 innings. They've allowed seven hits and two runs with 11 walks to 22 strikeouts.

- Offensively, 16 of the team's 51 hits came from players who were not with Oregon State last season. That includes Aiva Arquette, a transfer from Washington who is 7-for-13 with a double, home run and four RBI early on.

- Arquette, Caraway and Tyce Peterson are on four-game hit streaks.

- Dax Whitney was named the National Pitcher of the Week by Perfect Game. He struck out eight in five scoreless innings in his debut.

- Eight of the 16 pitchers who saw action in Surprise made their OSU debuts. Seven of those eight made their D1 debuts.

- OSU is looking to go 5-0 for the 25th time in program history and third under Mitch Canham.

- The Beavers are 70-8 when scoring 10 or more runs during Canham's tenure.