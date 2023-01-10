PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Aidan Chiles Could See Rankings Bump | Updated Scholarship Chart | Beavers In The NFL: Week 18 | Aidan Chiles Impresses At All-American Bowl | Futurecasting 2023 DB To Oregon State | Offseason Movement Tracker (Jan. 7th Update) | Beavers Land Key Transfer Portal DE

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The awards continue to roll in for Oregon State freshman post Raegan Beers.

Beers is the second Beaver to earn three Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors, joining Taylor Jones who earned three awards during the 2019-20 season. She is the third to earn consecutive freshman of the week awards with just Jones and Jamie Weisner preceding her.

The Coloradan led Pac-12 freshmen with 19.5 points and 11 rebounds per game. She posted her fourth and fifth straight double-doubles against No. 14 Arizona and Arizona State, making her the sixth Beaver ever to record five in a row.

Against the Wildcats, Beers came on strong in the second half to record 19 points and 10 rebounds in a near-upset. She contributed even more against the Sun Devils with 20 points, 12 rebounds, two blocks and two steals. The freshman also made 12 of her 15 attempts at the charity stripe in Tempe.

The double-doubles give Beers 10 on the year, which leads the Pac-12 and is tied for fifth nationally. She is one of just nine Pac-12 freshmen since 1999-00 to record 10 double-doubles in a season. She leads Pac-12 freshmen in rebounding (8.8 rpg) and is second in scoring (15.5 ppg).

Beers and the Beavers host the Washington schools this week in Gill Coliseum. A land-grant matchup with the Cougars opens the week at 7 p.m. on Friday before OSU takes on the Huskies in a Sunday matinee at noon. Both games will be televised on Pac-12 Washington and streamed at Pac-12.com/live.

OSU Athletics