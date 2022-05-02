Oregon State WBB: Beavers Land USC Transfer Shalexxus Aaron

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State women's basketball and head coach Scott Rueck added another piece for the upcoming season as former USC & Texas Southern guard Shalexxus Aaron announced her commitment!

The 6-foot-1 guard began her collegiate career at USC before electing to transfer and play for Texas Southern this past season.

With the Tigers, Aaron played in 16 games last season (all starts) and averaged 12 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. She shot 37% from the field, 32% from three, and 85.7% from the free-throw line.

With the Trojans (2018-21), Aaron played in 29 games as a freshman in 2018-19, averaging 6.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game. She shot 43% from the floor and 41% from beyond the arc.

She missed the entire 2019-20 campaign with an injury, but rebounded in '20-21 with the Trojans, playing in 12 contests and averaging 6.5 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 40% from the field and three.

Oregon State's incoming recruiting class includes a pair of five-star forwards in Timea Gardiner & Raegan Beers and two high-level guards in Lily Hansford & Adlee Blacklock. The Beavers also added Arizona transfer guard Bendu Yeaney...

In terms of the returning players, the Beavers will have Talia von Oelhoffen, AJ Marotte, & Noelle Mannen at guard with Jelena Mitrovic at center.

