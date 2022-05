Teagan Quitoriano Selected By Houston In NFL Draft

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State tight end Teagan Quitoriano is officially a member of the Houston Texans as he was selected with the 170th overall pick (5th round) in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-6, 259-pounder declared for the draft shortly after OSU's season ended after a career that saw him record 40 receptions for 512 yards and six touchdowns.

After catching 19 passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns, Quitoriano was an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention and Phil Steele All-Pac-12 Fourth Team in 2021.

He is the first Beaver tight end selected in the NFL Draft since 2004 when Tim Euhus was taken in the fourth round by Buffalo.