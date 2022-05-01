Oregon State Football: Six Beavers Sign Free Agent Deals

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft, six Oregon State Beavers have signed free-agent deals.

Wide receiver Trevon Bradford is heading to the Chargers, linebacker Andrzej Hughes-Murray to the Rams, defensive back Elijah Jones & linebacker Avery Roberts to the Seahawks, defensive lineman Keonte Schad to the Cardinals, and running back BJ Baylor to the Packers.

Tight end Teagan Quitoriano was drafted by Houston in the fifth round...

During his career, Bradford recorded 151 receptions for 1,904 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also added in 259 rushing yards (10.4 yards per carry) and one touchdown.

In his lone season in Corvallis after transferring from Minnesota, Schad recorded 46 tackles, six tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two pass deflections, and one fumble recovery.

Roberts leaves Corvallis as one of the more productive linebackers in recent memory as he led the Pac-12 in tackles in each of the last two seasons. He finished his career with 280 tackles while also tallying 19 tackles for loss, five sacks, four pass deflections, and a forced fumble.

Jones spent just one season in Corvallis after transferring from Kansas ahead of the 2021 campaign. He finished with five tackles and one pass deflection in three games played for the Beavers. For his career, Jones finishes with 40 tackles, four tackles for loss, and eight pass deflections.

Hughes-Murray will be heading to the reigning Super Bowl champs after a collegiate career that saw him tally 157 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, four pass deflections, two fumble recoveries, and one fumble forced.

And the Pac-12's leading rusher will be headed to Green Bay as Baylor landed with the Green Bay Packers. Baylor's 1,337 yards led all rushers across the conference in 2021 and he finished his OSU career with 1,718 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also added in 115 receiving yards.