FutureCasting 2023 Three-Star QB to Oregon State

After some discussions, I have put in a FutureCast for Aiden Chiles to eventually land with the Beavers. While I don't necessarily expect any commitment is imminent, I do believe as of now, Chiles will eventually commit to the Beavers.

If you've been following along on our boards lately, you have likely seen that I have mentioned three-star quarterback Aiden Chiles as a name to watch regarding the Beavers 2023 recruiting class.

As of right now, it appears the Beavers are Chiles's top choice and the relationship he's building with the staff appears strong. He recently made a visit to Corvallis for the Beavers' spring game and that visit went super well by all accounts.

Other programs are pursuing Chiles, he recently added an offer from Hawaii while on an unofficial visit. He also holds offers from Florida Atlantic and San Jose State. One school to watch going forward could be UCLA, the Bruins have been recruiting Chiles and he took an unofficial visit there at the end of March but has yet to receive an offer from Chip Kelly and his staff.

Whether his recruitment ends in the upcoming weeks or even this fall, the Beavers are in a strong position for Chiles and have put themselves at the forefront of his recruitment. As in any recruitment, things can change quickly but until a considerable contender enters the race for Chiles, I see Oregon State as a heavy favorite.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound dual-threat quarterback is currently unranked by Rivals but holds a Rivals rating of 5.5. The Beavers currently hold a pair of commitments in their 2023 recruiting class, both tight ends in Dorian Thomas (Kent, WA) and Cooper Jensen (Snohomish, WA).

Be sure to stay tuned on BeaversEdge for more on the Beavers and their 2023 recruiting efforts.