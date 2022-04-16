RECRUIT REACTIONS: Oregon State Spring Game Visits
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
Oregon State on Saturday held a large contingent of prospects as the Beavers finished up their 2022 spring practices with the program's annual spring game. If you missed it, you can find our list of prospects who made it to campus, here.
With recruits now heading back home following their visits, BeaversEdge has been working on catching up with them on their visits to Corvallis. Below, you'll find tweets from recruits as well as quotes from those we were able to catch up with.
MORE: Spring Game Nuggets | WATCH: Jonathan Smith Talks Spring Game | WATCH: Chance Nolan & Omar Speights Talk Spring Game
2022 P Max Walker - Bellarmine (Tacoma, WA)
"The Coaching staff, facilities, and energy were all amazing! Loved the visit and the program seems to be very well-rounded and headed in the right direction."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news