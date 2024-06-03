**PROMO: GET BEAVERSEDGE FREE UNTIL FALL CAMP**

The Oregon State women's basketball program and head coach Scott Rueck made another addition to the team for the upcoming season as they added Spanish guard Cloe Vecina.

Vecina played for the Elite Sports Academy, the sam Academy fellow transfer Lucia Navarro played at. There isn't much film on Vecina, but we'll learn more about what she'll bring to the table in the coming days/weeks...

She'll join a roster that features guards Kennedie Schuler, AJ Marotte, and Cat Ferriera, Mackenzie Shivers, and Tiara Bolden, and forwards Susana Yepes, Elisa Mehyar, Lucia Navarro, Kelsey Rees, and Sela Heide.

MORE TO COME