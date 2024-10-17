Oregon State WBB: AJ Marotte Named Preseason All-Conference

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – AJ Marotte earned a spot on the All-West Coast Conference preseason team, one of ten league players earning preseason recognition.

Marotte, one of five returners on the OSU roster, is one of nine seniors in the experience-laden group. She is a returning starter for the Beavers with 95 games under her belt, including 45 starts.

During the Beavers’ Elite Eight season, Marotte battled injury to average career highs in three-point percentage, assists per game, blocks per game and assist-to-turnover ratio. She scored five points per game for the Beavs.

As a team, OSU was picked fourth in the WCC Preseason Coaches’ Poll. The Beavers were one of four teams to earn multiple first place votes in a tightly-packed group at the top of the projected standings.

OSU Athletics