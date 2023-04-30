PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Arizona walked Travis Bazzana twice to load the bases late in Sunday's game.

Twice, the Wildcats paid the price.

Garret Forrester drove in the game-winning run on a bases-loaded single in the ninth inning to send Oregon State to a sweep of Arizona with an 11-10 win in front of 3,891 fans at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Bazzana came to the plate two batters after Tanner Smith tied the game on a two-run single. He took the first pitch for a ball and was intentionally walked to load the bases for Forrester, who drove the first pitch he saw from Arizona reliever Chris Barraza into right, sending the Beavers into celebration mode.

An inning earlier, Forrester, who finished with a career-high five hits, put the Beavers ahead for the first time since the first inning. Bazzana had been intentionally walked to load the bases, and scored when Forrester put the Beavers up 8-7 on a double down the left field line.

Arizona's Emilio Corona hit his third home run of the game in the top half of the ninth to put the Wildcats up, 10-8. That set he stage for the second Oregon State (30-13 overall, 14-10 Pac-12 Conference) comeback.

The Wildcats (23-18, 9-15) were up for most of the game, and had a 7-2 lead as late as the seventh inning. Bazzana hit a solo home run in the bottom half of the seventh to pull the Beavers to within four.

Brady Kasper hit his team-leading eighth home run of the season to open the Beavers' five-run eighth.

Forrester drove in five – one shy of his career-high – thanks to a first-inning single that scored Bazzana.

Oregon State finished with 12 hits as a team. Kasper and Smith each had two apiece.

Ryan Brown picked up the win, improving to 4-1. Barraza took the loss for Arizona, dropping to 1-2.

Next Up

Oregon State stays home Tuesday for a midweek non-conference matchup with Oregon. First pitch is slated for 5:35 p.m. PT. The Rivalry Series, presented by Safeway-Albertsons, PacificSource Health Plans, Your Local Toyota Dealers and First Interstate Bank.

Oregon State Notes

- Bazzana stole his 26th stolen base of the season, which pushes him into a tie for third all-time for a single-season at OSU. He ties Kim Bradshaw (1957), Jeff Doyle (1977) and Jacoby Ellsbury (2005).

- Bazzana also now has 40 career stolen bases, which ties Rich Dodge (1974-77) for seventh-most in the OSU books.

- Forrester singled in the first and has now reached base safely in 42 consecutive games.

- Tyce Peterson stole his first collegiate base in the fourth inning.