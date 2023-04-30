PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Mason Guerra drove in four runs, Micah McDowell tallied four hits and Jacob Kmatz scattered two runs in a career-long 6 2/3 innings to pace Oregon State to a 10-4 win over Arizona Saturday in front of 4,024 at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

The Beavers clinched the series with the win and are now going for the sweep Sunday in the series finale.

The 4,024 in attendance – the ninth largest in Goss Stadium history – saw McDowell drive in two runs on bases-loaded bunt singles. Mason Guerra drove in his first two in a five-run fourth, then plated two more when he homered in the eighth innings, his sixth long ball of the year.

Kmatz picked up the win – his third of the year – by holding the Wildcats (23-17 overall, 9-14 Pac-12 Conference) to five hits and two runs with eight strikeouts. The eight Ks equaled a career-high set earlier this season against California.

Arizona scored first in the third but OSU scored in the bottom half of the inning. McDowell reached on a squeeze, then watched as Brady Kasper drove home two of his first three runs.

OSU (29-13, 13-10) put five more on the board in the fourth. McDowell bunted home the first run, Guerra singled in two and Kasper recorded his third RBI of the game.

Bradon Zastrow, Arizona’s starter, was chased after 3 1/3 innings, allowing nine hits and eight runs.

Next Up

Oregon State and Arizona conclude the three-game series Sunday at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m. PT.

Home Game Tickets

Oregon State Notes

- The victory assured Oregon State of its first series victory over the Wildcats since 2019 when the Beavers swept the three-game series at Goss Stadium.

- OSU also pushed ahead in the all-time series, going up 43-42.

- Forrester extended his reached base streak to 41 games with a first-inning single.

- Travis Bazzana extended his hit streak to 10 games with a fourth-inning single. It’s his second streak or 10 or more games, following a 12-gamer.

- Bazzana saw his stolen-base streak snapped at eight games.

- Kmatz surpassed his previous career long of 6 1/3 innings against Washington last season.

- Kmatz snapped a three-game no-decision streak.

- Kmatz’s win was his third of the season and 11th of his career.

- Oregon State has recorded eight or more hits in 12 consecutive games.

