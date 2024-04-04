PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State special teams' coordinator Jamie Christian and tight ends coach Jon Boyer as the duo talk about their new respective roles, spring football day seven, and much more!

