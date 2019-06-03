Oregon State Spring Analysis: Offensive Line
Now that Oregon State’s spring practice is in the books, BeaversEdge.com is diving into each of the Beavers' position groups post-spring and priming you for the fall by breaking it all down.
After breaking down the receivers and the running backs, we now shift to the offensive line, headlined by seniors Blake Brandel and Gus Lavaka.
Want to get the inside scoop on Oregon State athletics? Subscribe to BeaversEdge.com today!
Past Previews: Running Backs | Wide Receivers | Defensive Line | Safeties | Cornerbacks | Outside Linebackers| Inside Linebackers
Who's Gone?
Sumner Houston (graduation)
Trent Moore (graduation)
Kammy Delp (graduation)
Yanni Demogerontas (graduation)
Who's Back?
No. 55 Keli'i Montibon, 6-foot-2, 290 pound Rs-Jr..
No. 56 Clay Cordasco, 6-foot-5, 316 pound Rs-Sr.
No. 63 Gus Lavaka, 6-foot-4, 358 pound Sr.
No. 65 Onesimus Clarke, 6-foot-4, 315 pound Rs-So.
No. 68 Brandon Kipper, 6-foot-6, 281 pound Rs-So.
No. 69 Nous Keobnounnam, 6-foot-2, 287 pound Rs-Jr.
No. 70 Jake Leavengood, 6-foot-4, 286 pound Rs-Fr.
No. 71 Brock Wellsfry 6-foot-5, 297 pound Rs-So.
No. 73 Blake Brandel, 6-foot-7, 303 pound Rs-Sr.
No. 77 Jaelen Bush, 6-foot-7, 271 pound Rs-So.
No. 79 Travis Mackay, 6-foot-7, 299 pound Rs-So.
Who's Coming In?
After months of anticipation, the Oregon State football team finally checked off the final box on the offensive line as they were officially able to announce the addition of former Arizona standout Nathan Eldridge.
The 6-3, 292-pound, Anthem, Ariz., native is immediately eligible after earning a bachelor’s degree from Arizona, and should immediately seize the open center position.
He started 25 games, including being the first true freshman starting center at Arizona in 10 years during the 2016 season, for then Wildcat offensive line coach and current Beaver run game coordinator/offensive line coach/associate head coach Jim Michalczik.
“Nathan is a tremendous addition to the program,” Smith said in Eldridge's release. “He brings valuable experience to our offensive line, and his familiarity with Coach Michalczik provides him a great understanding of our offensive philosophies.”
Eldridge was a 2017 Pac-12 Honorable Mention selection, as voted by the league’s coaches, following a season where the Wildcats finished third in the nation for rushing at 324.4 yards per game.
In terms of the rest of the offensive line, the Beavers elected to have a small, but impactful class as they signed Rob Vanderlaan from Diablo Valley College in December, and Thomas Sio from Bartlett High School in Alaska in February.
Vanderlaan, a 6-foot-5, 270 pound tackle, has four years to play three and should help provide some depth up-front for offensive line coach Jim Michalczik and Co.
Sio will need a little bit more time to develop, but physically at 6-foot-4, 320 pounds, he's already got the frame to make an impact. Also available for the Beavers this season is Joshua Gray, who grey shirted in 2018.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news