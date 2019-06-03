After months of anticipation, the Oregon State football team finally checked off the final box on the offensive line as they were officially able to announce the addition of former Arizona standout Nathan Eldridge.

The 6-3, 292-pound, Anthem, Ariz., native is immediately eligible after earning a bachelor’s degree from Arizona, and should immediately seize the open center position.

He started 25 games, including being the first true freshman starting center at Arizona in 10 years during the 2016 season, for then Wildcat offensive line coach and current Beaver run game coordinator/offensive line coach/associate head coach Jim Michalczik.

“Nathan is a tremendous addition to the program,” Smith said in Eldridge's release. “He brings valuable experience to our offensive line, and his familiarity with Coach Michalczik provides him a great understanding of our offensive philosophies.”

Eldridge was a 2017 Pac-12 Honorable Mention selection, as voted by the league’s coaches, following a season where the Wildcats finished third in the nation for rushing at 324.4 yards per game.

In terms of the rest of the offensive line, the Beavers elected to have a small, but impactful class as they signed Rob Vanderlaan from Diablo Valley College in December, and Thomas Sio from Bartlett High School in Alaska in February.

Vanderlaan, a 6-foot-5, 270 pound tackle, has four years to play three and should help provide some depth up-front for offensive line coach Jim Michalczik and Co.

Sio will need a little bit more time to develop, but physically at 6-foot-4, 320 pounds, he's already got the frame to make an impact. Also available for the Beavers this season is Joshua Gray, who grey shirted in 2018.