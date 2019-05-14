Oregon State Spring Analysis: Defensive Line
Now that Oregon State’s spring practice is in the books, BeaversEdge.com is diving into each of the Beavers' position groups post-spring and priming you for the fall by breaking it all down.
Today we complete the defense with the defensive line. After having a season to forget a year ago, a reloaded and hungry unit is in the works for Jonathan Smith and Co.
Who's Gone?
Kalani Vakameilalo (graduation)
Who's Back
No. 52 Bradley Bickler, 6-foot-7, 252 pound Rs-Fr.
No. 90 Issac Hodgins, 6-foot, 269 pound So.
No. 91 Jeromy Reichner, 6-foot-2, 272 pound Rs-Sr.
No. 95 Keishon Dawkins, 6-foot-5, 289 pound Rs-Fr.
No. 96 Lamone Williams, 6-foot-3, 287 pound Rs-Sr.
No. 98 Cody Anderson, 6-foot-4, 266 pound Rs-So.
No. 99 Elu Aydon, 6-foot-3, 385 pound Rs-Sr.
Who's Coming In?
The Oregon State coaching staff knew that the defensive line was the most pressing and glaring issue that needed to be addressed in the offseason in the recruiting ranks, and the Beavers did just that, inking the services of six impact playmakers along the defensive line.
While Bennett, Whittley, and Sandberg are already on campus, the rest of the group is slated to arrive in summer. Hear what the coaching staff said about several players in the class back on the two signing days in December and February, respectively.
Jonathan Smith on Bennett: “We identified Evan really early in the process, even before he transferred to Mater Dei. We got him and his mom up here early in summer and we explained the vision for us and him and how he fit defensively. We knew he’d be a great addition at nose-tackle for us and he stuck with us.”
