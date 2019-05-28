Oregon State brought in just one player at running back in the 2019 class in the 6-foot-1, 212 pound Taron Madison.

Given the Beavers' bevy of depth at RB with Jermar Jefferson, Artavis Pierce, and Calvin Tyler Jr., OSU didn’t need an influx at this position, but even so, they were able to secure a very talented one.

Here's what head coach Jonathan Smith and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said of the dynamic Madison back on signing day.

“Taron is a guy who’s got some really nice size for a running back,” Lindgren said. “He’s dynamic with the ball in his hands and has great vision.”

Added Smith: “He looks the part now… 6-foot-1 over 200 pounds and we really liked his ability to do multiple things. He played a little quarterback this season and actually threw some touchdowns. He is a natural back and he’ll be here in January. There’s a difference when you have big backs, especially one with a unique skill set.”