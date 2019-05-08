Oregon State Spring Analysis: Safeties
Now that Oregon State’s spring practice is in the books, BeaversEdge.com is diving into each of the Beavers' position groups post-spring and priming you for the fall by breaking it all down.
Today we continue on the defensive side of the ball, looking at the back line of the Beaver defense, the safeties.
Who's Gone?
Drew Kell (graduation)
Who's Back
No. 7 Kee Whetzel, 6-foot-3, 204 pound Rs-Jr.
No. 10 Omar Hicks-Onu, 6-foot-1, 197 pound Rs-Sr.
No. 13 Trajon Cotton, 6-foot-1, 193 pound Rs-So.
No. 24 David Morris, 6-foot-3, 210 pound Rs-So.
No. 25 Moku Watson, 6-foot-2, 178 pound Rs-So.
No. 33 Jalen Moore, 6-foot, 215 pound Rs-Sr.
Who's Coming In?
With a solid corps of safeties in place, the Beavers took just one safety recruit in the 2019 recruiting class, inking the services of Akili Arnold to further bolster the future depth at safety.
Arnold is an intriguing prospect and could find his way to quick playing time, but with the Beavers having several established veterans in place for the 2019 season, Arnold will likely play in several games and redshirt in his first season.
