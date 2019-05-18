With the loss Timmy Hernandez to graduation, OSU went to the transfer and high school ranks to add depth and playmaking ability to their receiving corps by adding former-four star and Nebraska transfer Tyjon Lindsey and the speedy Anthony Gould from West Salem.

Both guys have extremely high upsides in different ways, and that’s what makes this position group so exciting.

Lindsey is an instant-impact playmaker as he figures to likely fill a starting spot right away, while Gould presents speed unlike anyone else on the roster as he was standout track star at West Salem, finishing second in the 2018 6A State Championships in the 100 meter relay at 10.66.

Here's what head coach Jonathan Smith and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said of Gould and Lindsey on signing day in December.

“Anthony is speed… We wanted to get faster at wide receiver and I love that he’s an in-state kid with a love for Oregon State football,” Lindgren said. “His ability to stretch the field and toughness is very impressive.”

Smith on Gould: “He can run and that’s what stood out with him right away… When you watch him play football, it’s not just straight line speed. He’s got great hands, can move laterally, and is an elite returner. I was at a game this fall when he took a kick and punt return to the house.”

Smith on Lindsey: “He’s a dynamic athlete with the ball in his hands. The guy loves football and has a dynamic personality and that’s helped us in the recruiting process.”

“Anytime he touches the ball, he can turn a short pass into a big play,” Lindgren said of Lindsey. “That’s what you want from you’re receivers and that’s why we’re really excited about them.”