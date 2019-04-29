Given the Beavers’ defensive struggles a season ago, it’s not a surprise that the Beavers dove deep into the linebacker pool in terms of recruits this season as they simply need more playmakers who can help stop the run at the line of scrimmage.

Oregon State's gem of the class wasn't an inbound freshman, no it was Nebraska transfer Avery Roberts who figures to be a day one starter at inside linebacker for the Beavers.

Tim Tibesar on Roberts: “He’s the guy we know the best because he was been able to practice with us during the season. Extremely excited about what Avery brings to the table and without a doubt, he’s one of the best linebackers on the team already. He has what we call stopping power, because when he hits someone, they stop and go backwards.”

Erhart, who's set to arrive in Corvallis this summer, was lauded by head coach Jonathan Smith and Tibesar shortly after he inked his letter of intent back in December.

Smith on Erhart: “This guy is unique in regards to being able to play a lot of different positions. He is a very instinctive player who was identified by coach Bray and luckily we’re able to hold onto him.”

Tibesar on Erhart: “Tremendous athlete who was playing as much safety and wide receiver as he was linebacker. We’re going to play him at inside linebacker because he can run side to side and has great speed.”

Speights, who was mentioned in the outside-linebacker preview as well, figures to be trending towards playing more inside linebacker.