Despite losing former cornerbacks coach Greg Burns just weeks before the December signing period, the Beavers managed to keep their entire secondary recruiting class in Wynston Russell, Alex Austin, and JoJo Forest.

Russell has the early advantage on Austin and Forest as he enrolled in winter term and was eligible for spring practices. While his impact wasn't flashy, Russell quietly worked his way into the defensive secondary rotation and had very meaningful reps this spring. While he's unlikely to get immediate playing time in the secondary this season, his future outlook is bright following a better than expected spring.

“I’ve known Wynston for many years and I offered him at Wisconsin,” Tim Tibesar said back in December. “He was a big target for us there and he’s one of those pure corner guys with great technique and great speed. He’ll be here in January and will have a chance to compete in spring practice.”

Austin and Forest are expected to arrive in the summer in advance of fall camp and should compete for rotation snaps right away.

Smith and Tibesar on Austin

“He got on our radar as junior when he started for Long Beach Poly… He’s 6-foot-1, which gives us some length at the corner spot with the big receivers in our league, aka Stanford, which are tough to match up with," Tibesar said. "A guy that’s that tall, long, and can run like that (100 meter, 200 meter runner) and is that versatile, is going to be a big addition to our team.

“Similar TJ Houshmandzadeh story," Smith said. "TJ has got some ties to Long Beach Poly and we feel Alex is a rangy, smart, cover corner with good tackling skills."

Tibesar on Forest

“Very similar to Austin in terms of being a great athlete coming from a great high school program," Tibesar said. "He did everything for them… kick returner, punt returner, wide receiver, corner, and safety.”