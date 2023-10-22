PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Following Oregon State's bye week, the 6-1 (3-1 Pac-12) Beavers rose in both national polls by one spot, moving to No. 11 in the AP and No. 12 in the coaches...

Washington leads the way in the AP Poll at No. 5, Oregon at No. 8, OSU at No. 11, Utah at No. 13, USC at No. 18, and UCLA at No. 25...

FULL AP POLL

In the coaches poll, Washington also leads the pack at No. 5, Oregon at No. 9, OSU at No. 12, Utah at No. 13, UCLA at No. 23, and USC at No. 24...

FULL COACHES POLL

The Beavers are back in action Saturday night against the Arizona Wildcats at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN...