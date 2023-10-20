RESER REPORT: Schedule Breakdown, Recruiting Scoop & Rankings, & MORE
Happy Friday BeaversEdge subscribers! The 12th-ranked Oregon State football team is on bye this week, but we're staying busy over at BeaversEdge.com and have a fresh Reser Report for you!
In our Reser Reports, we will be offering insight into Oregon State athletics, notably football, as well as Oregon State recruiting and more.
These reports will serve as an opportunity for us to pass along any notes that we haven't done yet, offer up potentially some rumors that we've been hearing, and more.
Final Stretch - Breaking Down Oregon State's Schedule & Projections
With the 12th-ranked Oregon State football team (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) idle this week, it's a good time to break down the remaining schedule and take a look at the Beavers' current projections for the remainder of the season.
We first take a look at the overall record projection and respective odds to win out, the Pac-12, make the playoff, make the national championship, and win the national championship.
Then, we break down each of the Beavers' five remaining opponents and the odds they have entering each matchup...
ESPN FPI Projections (For more on how these % are calculated)
Projected W-L - 9-3
Win Out % - 1.7%
Win Conf - 6.1%
Playoff - 1%
Make NC - 0.2%
Win NC - 0.1%
@ Arizona - Projected Chance To Win - 59.2%
-> Arguably the Beavers' toughest road test to date, the Arizona Wildcats enter this matchup with a ton of confidence. While the conference road opener against a ranked WSU team may qualify as a "tougher" road game, this UA team just smoked the Cougars 44-6 in Pullman entering the bye, and very nearly upset USC and gave Washington all they could handle in the two prior weeks. The Beavers have a better than a coin's flip chance to win this matchup per FPI, and I like their odds. It'll be a massively tough game, but the Wildcats have the Beavers' full attention and I like OSU's odds coming off a bye week. Make no mistake though, this game will tell us a lot about how this season is going to finish...
@ Colorado - Projected Chance To Win - 81.3%
-> A game that looked a lot more intimidating several weeks ago, the oddsmakers like the Beavers in this matchup with an 81.3% chance to take down Deion's Buffaloes. Shadeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are good enough to put up points and make plays on both sides of the ball, but I don't see the Buffs being able to hang with the Beavers for four quarters. The second half of the season could be a long haul for the Buffs and the Beavers will take advantage.
