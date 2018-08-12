BeaversEdge.com

On Tuesday, the Oregon State Beavers landed its third commitment of the 2019 class in Torrance (Calif.) Bishop Montgomery point guard Gianni Hunt.

The Rivals150 recruit picked OSU over the likes of USC, UNLV, and Nevada.

"I chose Oregon State because they were the most consistent during the whole recruiting process," Hunt said. "They were the first school to recruit me. They started recruiting me my freshman year, and they stayed with the same consistency. I built a really good relationship with them and felt like it was the best choice for me.

"Coach Tinkle and coach Stevie Thompson have been really honest with me -- not telling me what I want to hear, but what I need to hear. They've told me that I'll bring toughness to the program and I'll be a solid point guard and be able to the lead the team. I can get down, score, and create."

