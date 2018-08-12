BeaversEdge.com

Oregon State Recruiting News: Busy Week for Beaver Basketball
Beavers land commitment No. 3
On Tuesday, the Oregon State Beavers landed its third commitment of the 2019 class in Torrance (Calif.) Bishop Montgomery point guard Gianni Hunt.
The Rivals150 recruit picked OSU over the likes of USC, UNLV, and Nevada.
"I chose Oregon State because they were the most consistent during the whole recruiting process," Hunt said. "They were the first school to recruit me. They started recruiting me my freshman year, and they stayed with the same consistency. I built a really good relationship with them and felt like it was the best choice for me.
"Coach Tinkle and coach Stevie Thompson have been really honest with me -- not telling me what I want to hear, but what I need to hear. They've told me that I'll bring toughness to the program and I'll be a solid point guard and be able to the lead the team. I can get down, score, and create."
Rivals150 big man has official visits set
Per the tweet below, Los Angeles (Calif.) Middlebrooks Academy center Orlando Robinson already has his five official visits set for this fall. He'll be at Oregon State on September 21-23, which is the same weekend that the football team hosts Arizona. Robinson ranks as the No. 150 overall player in the nation. Rivals.com's Eric Bossi said this about Robinson: "While he's got some work to do in the weight room and with offensive polish, he is a very good defender and rebounder. He's 6-foot-9, long and has good instincts as a rim protector."
2019 F/C 6'10 Orlando Robinson jr has official visits set for— Las Vegas Knicks (@LV_Knicks) August 7, 2018
Fresno State Aug 31, sept 1, 2
Boise State sept 7, 8, 9
Louisville sept 14, 15, 16
Oregon State sept 21, 22, 23
Georgia Tech sept 28, 29, 30 pic.twitter.com/ozlyJ1yVhB
2019 6’10 Orlando Robinson @O_BREEZY_17 Jr 1 of America’s most Skilled Big men.. show his ability to play above the rim and his Footwork from the Post.— Las Vegas Knicks (@LV_Knicks) August 12, 2018
Will choose from
•Louisville
•Boise St
•Georiga Tech
•Fresno St
•Oregon St #TheKnickWay pic.twitter.com/6pXZIwRsXa
Oregon State offers 2020 forward
On Saturday, the Oregon State coaching staff dished an offer out to Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon forward Terren Frank. The Beavers are the fourth school to offer the three-star class of 2020 recruit, joining Arizona State, USC, and Western Kentucky.
Blessed to receive an offer from Coach Tinkle and the OSU staff to Oregon State University! #GoBeavs @SCanyonSports @BeaverMBB pic.twitter.com/kipqpDbfGx— Terren Frank (@TerrenFrank) August 11, 2018