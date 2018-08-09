On Tuesday, the Oregon State Beavers landed its third commitment of the 2019 class in Torrance (Calif.) Bishop Montgomery point guard Gianni Hunt.

The Rivals150 recruit picked OSU over the likes of USC, UNLV, and Nevada.

"I chose Oregon State because they were the most consistent during the whole recruiting process," Hunt said. "They were the first school to recruit me. They started recruiting me my freshman year, and they stayed with the same consistency. I built a really good relationship with them and felt like it was the best choice for me.

"Coach Tinkle and coach Stevie Thompson have been really honest with me -- not telling me what I want to hear, but what I need to hear. They've told me that I'll bring toughness to the program and I'll be a solid point guard and be able to the lead the team. I can get down, score, and create."

Oregon State's three commitments all come from southern California, and Hunt knows both Julien Franklin and Jarod Lucas.

"I grew up playing with Jarod at camps and stuff like that," Hunt said. "We talked after I committed; he congratulated me. Julien congratulated me too. They're both cool guys. I look forward to getting closer to them."

Hunt is excited to compete with his future teammates as well.

"Oh yeah, for sure. I'm a competitor. I'm ready for that," he said.

Hunt hasn't visited Oregon State since last August but noted that he's set his official visit for the weekend of September 8. Although he hasn't been to campus in a year, Hunt is familiar with someone who knows a thing or two about Oregon State.

His cousin is former Oregon State cornerback Rashaad Reynolds, who played for the Beavers in the early 2010's and spent some time in the NFL.

Hunt's high school, Bishop Montgomery, is the same high school that Ethan and Stevie Thompson attended.

---

Not a subscriber? BeaversEdge.com is currently running an amazing promotion. Sign up for an annual subscription, and you'll receive a $99 gift card to the Oregon State Rivals Fan Shop!

CLICK HERE for more details!