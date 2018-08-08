Fall camp is underway for the Oregon State Beavers, and there is no better time than now to sign up for a new annual subscription to BeaversEdge.com.

Have you been wanting to purchase some officially-licensed Oregon State Baseball National Championship gear? Then this is deal for you!

NEW USERS: Sign up for the GetGear99 Promotion

Sign up for an annual subscription and you’ll get a $99 gift certificate to The Rivals Fan Shop.

---

FORMER SUBSCRIBERS: First, sign in to your account by CLICKING HERE, and then sign up for the GetGear99 Promotion.

Once you receive your gift card, please visit the Oregon State Fan Shop online to purchase your FREE, officially-licensed Oregon State apparel and gear.

E-mail any questions to BeaversEdge1@gmail.com | This offer is valid only while supplies last