Ahead of the July 2nd deadline, Oregon State sophomore pitcher Tyler Meijia has entered the transfer portal, BeaversEdge has confirmed.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound lefty from Castle Rock (CO) is coming off a year where he pitched 10.2 innings in relief, allowing 14 hits, eight runs (three earned) while striking out 10 and walking five with a 2.53 ERA.

As a freshman in 2023, Mejia saw action in 19 games, all in relief, and posted a 1-0 record and 4.91 ERA. He Struck out 23 in 25 2/3 innings and saved two games.

