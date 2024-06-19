Advertisement
Oregon State Baseball: An Early Look Ahead At 2025

Ryan Harlan • BeaversEdge
With the Oregon State baseball team officially turning the page and looking ahead to the 2025 campaign, BeaversEdge takes an in-depth look at the offseason for the Beavers, graduates, potential early departures, the incoming recruiting class, and much more!

Gavin Turley...
Gavin Turley... (AP)

Out Of Eligibility 

OF Micah McDowell

OF Brady Kasper

RHP Noah Ferguson

RHP AJ Lattery

RHP Jaren Hunter

RHP Ian Lawson

RHP Kyle Scott

-> The Beavers lost a lot of crucial experience in seniors in McDowell, Kasper, Lattery, Lawson, and Hunter as they exhausted their eligibility this season. McDowell and Kasper will likely hear their names called in the draft in July and will continue to play professionally after their time at Oregon State. The losses of Hunter, Lawson, and Lattery will be definitely big for the bullpen to overcome but there should be enough talent around for next season that will be able to shoulder the production these three had during their time at Oregon State and this season. Scott did not see that much action in an Oregon State uniform only appearing in five games for the Beavers out of the bullpen in relief appearances and pitched 5.2 innings.

MLB Draft Eligible / Decisions To Make / Transfer Portal

Transfer Portal

C Tanner Smith – Transfer Portal

C Evan Gustafson - Transfer Portal

INF Brandon Forrester – Transfer Portal

INF Reeve Boyd – Transfer Portal

RHP Aiden Jimenez - Transfer Portal

RHP Tephen Montgomery - Transfer Portal

LIKELY Draftees

INF Travis Bazzana

RHP Aiden May

RHP Jacob Kmatz

RHP Bridger Holmes

INF Mason Guerra

INF Elijah Hainline

-> Replacing Bazzana will be a tall task for the Beavers next season and will likely be done through several players. The Golden Spikes finalist will go within the first five picks of the MLB Draft in July and will be the first Beaver that is draft-eligible off the board. May and Kmatz will likely hear their name called as well in July along with Guerra, Hainline, and Holmes who are all eligible for the MLB draft.

