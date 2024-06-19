OF Micah McDowell

OF Brady Kasper

RHP Noah Ferguson

RHP AJ Lattery

RHP Jaren Hunter

RHP Ian Lawson

RHP Kyle Scott

-> The Beavers lost a lot of crucial experience in seniors in McDowell, Kasper, Lattery, Lawson, and Hunter as they exhausted their eligibility this season. McDowell and Kasper will likely hear their names called in the draft in July and will continue to play professionally after their time at Oregon State. The losses of Hunter, Lawson, and Lattery will be definitely big for the bullpen to overcome but there should be enough talent around for next season that will be able to shoulder the production these three had during their time at Oregon State and this season. Scott did not see that much action in an Oregon State uniform only appearing in five games for the Beavers out of the bullpen in relief appearances and pitched 5.2 innings.