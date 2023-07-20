PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

USC has been chosen as the favorite to win the 2023 Pac-12 Conference Championship, presented by 76®, in a vote of 36 media members who cover the league. The Trojans received 25 of the 36 first-place votes to earn the preseason selection.

WASHINGTON, who received four first-place votes, finished second to edge two-time defending champion UTAH which actually received more first-place votes (six) than the Huskies. OREGON, who finished fourth in the poll, was the only other school to receive a first-place vote.

This will be the second season that the Pac-12 Football Championship Game will be played between the two teams with the highest conference winning percentage.

This change came about following the NCAA Division I Council decision in May 2022 to deregulate the rule that had limited an individual conference's autonomy to determine their football championship game participants. It was based on a motion brought by the Pac-12 and unanimously supported by all FBS conferences

The media has correctly selected the Conference Champion in 33 of 62 previous preseason polls, including six times in the 12-year FCG era.

Following are the results of the preseason media poll (points 12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 with first-place votes in parentheses):