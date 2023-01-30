THE RECRUITMENT:

The Beavers made Chiles a priority from early last year in the 2023 recruiting cycle. After receiving offers from Houston Baptist, Florida Atlantic, and San Jose State between September 2021 and February 2022, the Beavers became Chiles' first Power Five offer on March 17, 2022. From that point on, the Beavers became the favorite to land the now four-star quarterback. Hawaii, Washington, Oregon, Washington State, Kansas State, and Rutgers would all offer the Downey (CA) native in May but by that time, the Beavers had already separated themselves from the pack. He would take an official visit to Oregon State on June 3 and made a trip to Washington State just two days later on June 5. Just a few days after the culmination of that Washington State visit, Chiles announced his commitment to the Beavers. Despite his stock rising after his commitment, Chiles remaining firmly committed to Oregon State, never showing any wavering in his decision.

WHAT HE BRINGS TO OREGON STATE:

We're going to steal from one of our previous articles here when we broke down Aidan Chiles's film... "Chiles is a bonafide Power Five quarterback prospect and his offer list says so, Cal, Kansas State, Oregon, and Washington's coaching staffs have all had success in the past in identifying strong quarterback talent, so that shouldn't go unnoticed. Personally, I believe Chiles is probably a bit underrated nationally and is a guy that we may look back on as being so down the road as well. A redshirt/developmental year will definitely be needed for Chiles as it currently stands just to get bigger but also work on some aspects of his game on the field. It's also worth noting that Chiles has missed quite a bit of time in high school in part due to COVID-19 in 2020 as well as battling injury last season as a junior. I believe his ceiling could be a multi-year starter who has the potential to compete for All-Conference honors. Though that is in the "perfect case" scenario development-wise for him. With that being said, all the tools are there for him to reach that potential in the future."



HIGHLIGHT TAPE:

Senior stats: 197-for-269 (73.2%), 3,350 yards, 38 touchdowns, 5 interceptions; 67 carries, 940 yards, nine touchdowns.