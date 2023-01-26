With Oregon State baseball head coach Mitch Canham , Travis Bazzana , & Garret Forrester meeting the media on Wednesday to preview the 2023 campaign, BeaversEdge.com recaps all the info in this edition of Notes & Quotes!

- Mitch Canham said the offseason practices have been very competitive and that the veterans have done a nice job of integrating the new guys... He also added that there are guys who are "chomping at the bit" to get out there and play who didn't play a ton or at all last season.

- Canham said that Travis Bazzana and Garret Forrester have been great ambassadors for the program in terms of recruiting. Said both guys have really embraced wanting to make sure the longevity of the program stands after they've moved on...

- Canham said that he wants to set up the entire pitching staff to be able to go long if needed. Said the more each guy touches the ball the better.

- It sounds like a starting rotation of sorts is beginning to come together: Expect Jacob Kmatz, Trent Sellers, Jaren Hunter, Ian Lawson, Brock Townsend, & Rhett Larson to all be in the mix for starting roles.

- Canham appears undecided on Ben Ferrer's exact role, but said he's capable of starting or being a strong arm out of the pen... Said he's a really versatile pitcher they could utilize in different ways and he's ready for anything.

- Ryan Brown is likely to be the Beavers' "closer" on the mound, but Canham said he's capable of doing more than just the ninth inning. He brings a ton of energy when he comes into the game and the Beavers want to fully take advantage of his skillset.

- In terms of standouts in the freshman class, Bazzana singled out Gavin Turley, Dallas Macias, and Easton Talt. Said all three guys have looked comfortable from the get-go...

- As far as who impressed Forrester, he said freshman pitcher AJ Hutcheson is someone to keep an eye on as he was able to bring some solid stuff against OSU's hitters...

- In terms of some freshmen pitchers who have stood out, Canham said Nelson Keljo, Hutcheson, and Aidan Jimenez have caught his eye.

- A few more guys who have impressed Bazzana and Forrester have been Ruben Cedillo, and Brady Kasper.

- Canham said they've been utilizing the analytics department in a variety of ways this offseason, but highlighted that he's wanting more video in terms of cameras and angles everywhere during practice. For example, if he didn't get a chance to watch bullpen, he wants to watch it after practice. He said the analytics department does a great job of turning around that video for him and the staff quickly and said the whole department has gotten better each year in numerous ways...