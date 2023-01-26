Notes & Quotes From Oregon State Baseball Media Day
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With Oregon State baseball head coach Mitch Canham, Travis Bazzana, & Garret Forrester meeting the media on Wednesday to preview the 2023 campaign, BeaversEdge.com recaps all the info in this edition of Notes & Quotes!
MORE: Inside The Dam: OSU's Recent Offers | 2022 Analysis: WR | Aidan Chiles OSU's First Rivals250 Signee Since 2017 | Inside The Dam: Coaches On The Road | 2022 Analysis: OL | Offseason Movement Tracker (1-22 Update) | Beavers Announce New RB Coach | Beavers In The Mix For Indiana DT
Notes
- Mitch Canham said the offseason practices have been very competitive and that the veterans have done a nice job of integrating the new guys... He also added that there are guys who are "chomping at the bit" to get out there and play who didn't play a ton or at all last season.
- Canham said that Travis Bazzana and Garret Forrester have been great ambassadors for the program in terms of recruiting. Said both guys have really embraced wanting to make sure the longevity of the program stands after they've moved on...
- Canham said that he wants to set up the entire pitching staff to be able to go long if needed. Said the more each guy touches the ball the better.
- It sounds like a starting rotation of sorts is beginning to come together: Expect Jacob Kmatz, Trent Sellers, Jaren Hunter, Ian Lawson, Brock Townsend, & Rhett Larson to all be in the mix for starting roles.
- Canham appears undecided on Ben Ferrer's exact role, but said he's capable of starting or being a strong arm out of the pen... Said he's a really versatile pitcher they could utilize in different ways and he's ready for anything.
- Ryan Brown is likely to be the Beavers' "closer" on the mound, but Canham said he's capable of doing more than just the ninth inning. He brings a ton of energy when he comes into the game and the Beavers want to fully take advantage of his skillset.
- In terms of standouts in the freshman class, Bazzana singled out Gavin Turley, Dallas Macias, and Easton Talt. Said all three guys have looked comfortable from the get-go...
- As far as who impressed Forrester, he said freshman pitcher AJ Hutcheson is someone to keep an eye on as he was able to bring some solid stuff against OSU's hitters...
- In terms of some freshmen pitchers who have stood out, Canham said Nelson Keljo, Hutcheson, and Aidan Jimenez have caught his eye.
- A few more guys who have impressed Bazzana and Forrester have been Ruben Cedillo, and Brady Kasper.
- Canham said they've been utilizing the analytics department in a variety of ways this offseason, but highlighted that he's wanting more video in terms of cameras and angles everywhere during practice. For example, if he didn't get a chance to watch bullpen, he wants to watch it after practice. He said the analytics department does a great job of turning around that video for him and the staff quickly and said the whole department has gotten better each year in numerous ways...
Quotes (Mitch Canham, Travis Bazzana, & Garret Forrester)
Mitch Canham on the pitching staff
"We've been training extremely hard and (pitching coach) Rich Dorman has been pushing the pitchers in ways we haven't had to in the past. Last year with guys like Coop (Hjerpe), you're tweaking things here or there, but when you've got younger arms, there's a progression you'd like to see. You want them to have some conviction on the mound.
Having guys like Ben Ferrer, Ryan Brown, & Jacob Kmatz who know the system and really want to be successful. It's not about being nice guys, nice guys never finish where they want to on the podium. So we have to be truth tellers with one another and with it being a new year, it's a great opportunity for the young guys that have been waiting in the back to jump up and get innings and make strides. I'm not concerned about it, I'm excited about it and Dorman would say the same."
Canham on the incoming class and reloading
"Ryan Gibson & Rich Dorman are doing a phenomenal job for us. They communicate a ton with each other on the recruiting trail and I wanted to give them the autonomy to run it as they see fit. We all understand that we're looking for the right talent, but we're also trusting the advice of our student-athletes when kids are coming on their visits, because they'll always be different around me or the other coaches compared to our student-athletes.
We take our time with recruiting because we want kids who really want to be here and people who will fit our culture. Do we see that person coming back in five seasons and wanting to give back to the program? Do we see this person as being respectful in our community? Do we see this person being receptive to hard feedback and the truth? We go through a very extensive process, and Dorman and Gipson do a great job at identifying talent and spotting the right guys.
Looking at this years' class, they're going to be a big part of what we do with our season. They're already performing as freshmen where a lot of times you bring in guys who need a year or two. We feel we brought in a lot of guys who can be impactful year one and will be able to handle themselves the right way."
Travis Bazanna on expectations and energy
"Our expectation is the same... it's part of what makes this program so special, everyone in that clubhouse believes Omaha is the place every year. We believe that wholeheartedly and Omaha is our expectation.
We've got a little bit of a sour taste in our mouths coming up a bit short last year... There's definitely a lot of energy in the program, with a lot of young faces and talent. Guys are just ready to go make their mark on the program and win."
Garret Forrester on the end of last season
"I actually have a picture in my locker of Auburn dogpiling on our field for motivation. So it's definitely a sour taste we want to get rid of and have the taste of victory in Omaha. The freshmen asked me about that picture and I told them it's because I don't want to feel that way again."
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US on FACEBOOK
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, & @DylanCC_FB
• Subscribe to our YouTube.