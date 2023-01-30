PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Position Analysis: TE | 2024 TE Dillon Hipp Talks OSU Visit | Notes & Quotes From OSU Baseball Media Day | Inside The Dam: OSU's Recent Offers | 2022 Analysis: WR | Aidan Chiles OSU's First Rivals250 Signee Since 2017

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State right-handed pitcher Ben Ferrer has been selected as a preseason Third-Team All-American by D1Baseball.com, which released its 2023 projections on Monday.

Ferrer, who transferred to Oregon State from USC Upstate prior to the 2022 season, went 4-0 with a 1.72 earned run average in 62 2/3 innings in his first season as a Beaver. He struck out 78 while holding opponents to a .176 batting average. He also recorded three saves in 24 appearances.

Those numbers earned Ferrer, an Alpharetta, Ga., native Third-Team All-American honors by both D1Baseball.com and Baseball America. He was also selected First-Team All-Region by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) while being named to the All-Pac-12 Team.

Ferrer and the Beavers open the 2023 season Feb. 17 when taking on New Mexico in Surprise, Ariz. First pitch is slated for 11 a.m. PT (12 p.m. in Arizona).

OSU Athletics