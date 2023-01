PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Last weekend, Oregon State hosted Desert Mountain (AZ) tight end Dillon Hipp along with several of his Desert Mountain teammates. While they already hold one commitment in the class at the tight end position from California native Wyatt Hook, the Beavers would love to add another tight end to their class.

Could Hipp be that additional tight end? BeaversEdge caught up with the Arizona native to find out more on his recent visit.

MORE: Notes & Quotes From OSU Baseball Media Day | Inside The Dam: OSU's Recent Offers | 2022 Analysis: WR | Aidan Chiles OSU's First Rivals250 Signee Since 2017 | Inside The Dam: Coaches On The Road | 2022 Analysis: OL