BeaversEdge - Oregon State MBB/WBB Roundup

Oregon State MBB/WBB Roundup
With the Oregon State men's and women's basketball teams on a brief hiatus for the holidays, BeaversEdge.com gives you a detailed rundown on each squad...
MBB: Beavers head into the break with a much-needed win
Heading into the holiday break, the Oregon State men's basketball team stands at 4-3 (0-1 Pac-12) with wins over California (nonconference), Northwest University, UTSA, & Portland State, while the losses have come to Washington State, Wyoming, & Portland.
To say the Beavers have had some frustrating defeats this season would be an understatement as all three have been very much within grasp. Even still, there's a lot of season left, and some hope that things could start to click more consistently as it only takes a couple of wins to start to get things rolling.
The Beavers were able to get some much-needed momentum heading into the hiatus as they eeked out a 67-62 win over PSU on Tuesday night. Against the Vikings, Warith Alatishe recorded a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds on 4-for-5 shooting & Zach Reichle and Jarod Lucas put up 15 points apiece.
Coming out of the break, Wayne Tinkle's group will host Stanford (Dec. 31st) & Cal (Jan. 2nd) at Gill Coliseum.
WBB: Beavers on pause after 3-3 start
After starting the season 3-0 with wins over Montana Western, San Francisco, & Colorado, the Oregon State women's basketball team (3-3, 1-3 Pac-12) is currently on a three-game slide with losses to Utah, Oregon, & Washington State.
The Beavers were supposed to play Washington in Seattle on Monday, Dec. 21st, but that game was postponed indefinitely after the team announced on Sunday, Dec. 20th (the day following the loss to Washington State in Pullman) that the program was pausing team activities due to a confirmed case of COVID-19.
It's unknown at this time who the individual is and whether it is a player or a coach.
With the team not having another contest scheduled until Jan. 1st (UCLA, in Corvallis), the hope is that the team would be able to clear the related COVID-19 protocols in time to play that contest as scheduled, but at this time, it's unclear.
More updates to come as we learn more on the teams' status following the holiday...
