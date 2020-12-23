BeaversEdge - Oregon State MBB/WBB Roundup

With the Oregon State men's and women's basketball teams on a brief hiatus for the holidays, BeaversEdge.com gives you a detailed rundown on each squad...

Heading into the holiday break, the Oregon State men's basketball team stands at 4-3 (0-1 Pac-12) with wins over California (nonconference), Northwest University, UTSA, & Portland State, while the losses have come to Washington State, Wyoming, & Portland.

To say the Beavers have had some frustrating defeats this season would be an understatement as all three have been very much within grasp. Even still, there's a lot of season left, and some hope that things could start to click more consistently as it only takes a couple of wins to start to get things rolling.

The Beavers were able to get some much-needed momentum heading into the hiatus as they eeked out a 67-62 win over PSU on Tuesday night. Against the Vikings, Warith Alatishe recorded a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds on 4-for-5 shooting & Zach Reichle and Jarod Lucas put up 15 points apiece.

Coming out of the break, Wayne Tinkle's group will host Stanford (Dec. 31st) & Cal (Jan. 2nd) at Gill Coliseum.