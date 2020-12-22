BeaversEdge - 15 Beavers Recognized With Pac-12 Honors

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

SAN FRANCISCO – Nathan Eldridge, Jermar Jefferson, and Avery Roberts have each been named All-Pac-12 First Team selections to highlight a list of 15 Oregon State players who were recognized by the conference’s coaches on Tuesday.

Joshua Gray was named to the second team while Champ Flemings, Jaydon Grant, Isaac Hodgins, Jesiah Irish, Nous Keobounnam, Teagan Quitoriano, Hamilcar Rashed Jr., Simon Sandberg, Omar Speights and Nahshon Wright were all selected as an honorable mention.

Eldridge, Jefferson, and Roberts are the first Beavers to be named first-team since Brandin Cooks in 2013. The 14 overall all-conference selections, meanwhile, are the most for Oregon State since the 2008 team totaled 17.

Additionally, defensive back Alex Austin has been named honorable mention for freshman player of the year honors.

Eldridge helped anchor an offensive line that saw the Beavers rush for an average of nearly 200 yards per game. He was also recognized as the Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week on Nov. 30 after Oregon State’s win over Oregon. Eldridge is the first OSU offensive lineman to recognized as a first-team selection since Gregg Peat in 2009.

Jefferson, who is also a Doak Walker semifinalist as one of the nation’s top running backs, led the Pac-12 through the regular season with 858 rushing yards. He totaled five 100-yard rushing efforts and scored seven touchdowns. He was also a two-time Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week selection. He is the first OSU running back named first-team since Jacquizz Rodgers in 2010.

Roberts, an inside linebacker, led the Pac-12 through the regular season with 69 tackles, including 39 solo. He finished with three tackles for loss and half a sack. He posted four consecutive games of 10 or more tackles, including a 21-tackle performance at Utah that is tied for the most by an FBS player this season. He is the first OSU linebacker to be named first-team since Keaton Kristick in 2009.

