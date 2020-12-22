BeaversEdge - Beavers In The NFL: Week 15 Recap

Quarterback

Jake Luton (2017-19) - Jacksonville Jaguars - Third String -> With the Jags going back to Gardner Minshew II for the stretch run, Luton has been moved back to third-string and will likely not see the field again this season. Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Minnesota Vikings - Second String Matt Moore (2005-06) - Kansas City Chiefs - Practice Squad

Running Back

Ryan Nall (2014-17) - Chicago Bears - Second/Third String -> Nall didn't record any statistics in Chicago's 33-27 win over Minnesota. While he didn't receive any targets or carries, Nall was on the field and played throughout. He's really a specialist as far as what he brings to the offense, so his touches are far and few between. But, it's worth noting just how consistently he plays, so the coaching staff must like what they've seen thus far... Artavis Pierce (2016-19 - Chicago Bears - Fourth String -> Pierce didn't play in Chicago's 33-27 win over Minnesota.

Wide Receiver

Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String -> In Houston's 27-20 loss to Indianapolis, Cooks hauled in six of his seven targets for 59 yards. He averaged 9.8 yards per catch, had a long of 16 on the day, but failed to find the endzone. Cooks led all receivers in yards and receptions... Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Short Term IR -> Following a long stint on short-term IR to start the season, Hodgins underwent successful shoulder surgery this past week and will be ready to go by the start of next season. Shoulder injuries are always tougher rehab processes, so it'll be key to hear concrete updates from the Bills' coaching staff over the offseason on his progress. Victor Bolden Jr. (2013-2016) - Detroit Lions - Practice Squad

Tight End

Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Indianapolis Colts - Fourth String -> Togiai (coach's decision) didn't play in the Colts' 27-20 victory over the Texans. Togiai has taken a back seat for the majority of the season but still finds himself firmly in the mix of a good team, a solid offense, and a strong coaching staff.

Offensive Line

Mike Remmers (2007-11) - Kansas City Chiefs - First String -> Remmers did not play in Kansas City's 32-29 win over New Orleans on Sunday. Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String -> Seumalo started at left guard and played on all 83 offensive snaps in Philadelphia's 33-26 loss to Arizona on Sunday. Josh Andrews (2009-14) - New York Jets - Second String Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Practice Squad

Defensive Line

Kyle Peko (2015) - Denver Broncos - COVID-19 Opt-Out -> Peko has chosen to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season for COVID-19 concerns.

Secondary

Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Pittsburgh Steelers - First String -> In Pittsburgh's 27-17 loss to Cincinnati, Nelson recorded two tackles and two pass deflections. Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String -> In Buffalo's 48-19 win over Denver, Poyer finished tied for the team-high in tackles (eight). Shockingly, Poyer was left off the Pro Bowl roster after arguably having his best season as a pro...

Bills safety Jordan Poyer — who won the Pro Bowl fan vote for his position — was not selected to the Pro Bowl



A *massive* snub — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) December 22, 2020

🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣BIGGG DUBSSSSSS!!!!! 🔵🔴🔵🔴 AFC east champs! We not done yet!! — Jordan poyer (@J_poyer21) December 20, 2020

Jordan Poyer is currently 9th in the NFL in tackles with 112.



He is 5th in solo tackles.



Poyer is the top safety in the NFL in both those categories.



Add in 2 sacks, 2 INT, and 2 FF



If those aren't #ProBowl numbers I don't know what is.#Bills — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) December 22, 2020

Punter

Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Los Angeles Rams - First String -> In Los Angeles' 23-20 loss to the New York Jets (yes, that happened), Hekker punted four times for 179 yards. He averaged 44.8 yards per punt, pinned one inside the '20, and had a long of 59 on the day. In shocking fashion, Hekker was also omitted from the Pro Bowl roster...

The Rams are only sending two players to the Pro Bowl this year: Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.



Despite leading punters in fan voting, Johnny Hekker didn’t make the cut https://t.co/9HfYSNA9xs — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) December 22, 2020