BeaversEdge - Hamilcar Rashed Jr. Declares For 2021 NFL Draft

Oregon State redshirt senior outside linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. officially announced on Tuesday that he'll be entering the 2021 NFL Draft and foregoing his final season of eligibility.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder could have opted to return next season as the NCAA essentially called the 2020 season a "free year", but after already going through this process a year ago, he felt that it was officially time to chase his dream of playing at the next level.

Rashed didn't have the same type of production in 2020 as he did in 2019 when he broke numerous records for tackles for loss and sacks, but even still, remains a high-level defensive prospect in this years' draft.

He leaves Corvallis with career totals of 143 tackles, 16.5 sacks, and 36 tackles for loss. He's OSU's single-season record holder in TFL's (22.5) and sacks (14), both coming in his dominant 2019 campaign.

The following statement was released via Rashed:

"A year ago today, I decided to return to Oregon State University for my senior season to capitalize on all my opportunities, create unforgettable memories with my coaches and teammates, and, in the end, with the hope of bringing a Pac-12 Championship to all the Beaver fans.

Amidst the uncertainty and repeated challenges we faced due to COVID-19 this year, the football season was all about perseverance and a determination to play the game of football and I am proud to have been a part of it.

First and foremost, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play college football and earn an education from Oregon State University. I want to thank Coach Smith for coming in as a new head coach and putting an emphasis on the importance of getting to know all the players.

Coach, you are definitely changing the culture around here. I would like to personally thank Coach Tibesar for molding me into a better player, teaching me the game, and overall my life for the better. Most importantly, I would like to thank my parents, Misha and Hamilcar Sr. for all their sacrifices for me to be where I am right now.

In addition, I would like to thank the support staff of the athletic trainers, equipment managers, and everyone in the football facility. Being a Beav has been a blessing and I can't wait to make Beavers all around proud. I will always cherish the time I spent with my brothers on and off the field. I believe I made friendships that will last forever.

With all of this being said, I know it is time for me to move on with the next chapter of my life. I have decided to forgo my final season at Oregon State University and to enter the 2021 NFL Draft."