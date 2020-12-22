BeaversEdge - Nahshon Wright Declares For 2021 NFL Draft

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State junior defensive back Nahshon Wright has officially declared for the 2021 NFL Draft and will forgo his final season of eligibility.

The 6-foot-4, 188-pounder boasted NFL-ready measurements when he arrived in Corvallis and felt that he did enough in his two seasons at OSU to take his talents to the next level.

For his career, Wright finished with 64 tackles, 1.5 tackles, one sack, five interceptions, 11 pass deflections, one forced fumble.

Statement from Wright:

"First, I would like to thank God for blessing me with this amazing opportunity. I would also like to give thanks to my family, especially my moth Sadio Simon, and my father, Jamal Wright, may he rest in peace. I also want to give thanks to my Grandparents, my finacé and her family, and all my extended family.

I want to thank Laney Junior College, Coach Beam, his whole coaching staff, and all of my brothers in green. I want to also thank Oregon State University, Coach Jonathan Smith, his entire coaching staff, and most importantly, Coach Blue Adams for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be a part of this team.

I would also like to give thanks to the athletic training staff from top to bottom you guys played a huge role in my success here, thank you to our strength staff, Coach Mac, Candido, Dailey, and Klobucar. I'll cherish every memory made here with my brothers. I wouldn't have gotten this far if it wasn't for you guys helping me along the way.

With all being said, I'll be forgoing my senior year to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft. Thank you to everyone that has helped me make this decision. I will forever be thankful to everyone that has helped me make this decision. I will forever be thankful for BeaverNation taking me in from day one. This is only the beginning."