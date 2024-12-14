Oregon State MBB Set To Host UC Irvine

- Saturday will mark the 5th all-time meeting between Oregon State and UC Irvine ...

- The Beavers and Anteaters have not faced off since the 1998-99 season ...

- Oregon State and UC Irvine faced off four times in five seasons between 1994-95 and 1998-99 ...

- The Beavers are among the nation's leaders in several defensive categories:

- 8th in scoring defense (58.6); 12th in Field Goal Percentage Defense (.374); Tied for 11th in opponent made field goals per game (20.8) ...

- OSU has held six of its eight opponents below 38 percent shooting from the floor, and has allowed over 60 points just twice...

- Multiple Beavers stand out in offensive categories...

- Nate Kingz is tied for 7th in the nation in three-point percentage (.563) (min.1.5 attempts per game)...

- Damarco Minor leads the WCC and is tied for 22nd nationally in steals per game...

- Michael Rataj is one of 41 players in the nation with four or more double-doubles on the year ...

- The Oregon State bench is shooting 50.8 percent through the first eight games of the year ...

- As a team, the Beavers are shooting 53.2 percent in the second half of games and 48.8 percent from 3-point range in the second half ...

- Rataj is top-10 in the WCC in points per game, rebounds per game, field goal percentage, blocks per game and steals per game...

- Head coach Wayne Tinkle is looking for his 305th career win...

- Oregon State's squad features nine newcomers ...

- The Beavers roster represents nine different nations (USA, Canada, Denmark, Iran, Lithuania, England, France, Germany, Turkey), the second most of any Division I men's basketball team trailing only UT Martin with 12.