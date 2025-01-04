Oregon State MBB Cruises Past San Diego

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State men's basketball team exploded to an 81-54 win over San Diego Saturday afternoon at Gill Coliseum.

With the win, the Beavers start the season 12-4.

Michael Rataj recorded his sixth double-double of the season, going for 18 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Liutauras Lelevicius finished with 13 points on 5-for-6 shooting from the floor to go with seven rebounds. Nate Kingz went 4-for-7 from the floor to put up 15 points.

Parsa Fallah rounded out a quartet of Beavers in double-figures with 11 points on 4-for-7 shooting. Damarco Minor had eight points, six rebounds and four assists.

As a team the Beavers shot 57.8 percent in the game, compared to 29.3 percent for San Diego. Oregon State held a 28-20 advantage on points in the paint and out-scored the Toreros 48-26 in the second half.

The Beavers jumped in front early, scoring the first eight points of the game. Oregon State extended the advantage to double figures at 16-3. The Toreros battled back to get within seven at 20-13, but the Beavers would bring the lead to 15 before the Toreros ended the first half on a 10-0 run to head to the break with OSU up 33-28.

Lelevicius led the Beavers with 10 first-half points.

Oregon State got the lead back to double figures less than five minutes into the second half. The Beavers scored six-straight points to bring it to 57-40 with 9:20 to go. Oregon State controlled the game from there, taking with win by 27.

The Beavers will be back in action Thursday when they hit the road to take on Santa Clara.

OSU Athletics