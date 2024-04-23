PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State men’s basketball team has added Chris Haslam to its staff as an assistant coach, head coach Wayne Tinkle announced Tuesday.

“We’re excited to add Chris to our staff” Tinkle said. “He brings a ton of experience, both as a recruiter and a coach on the court. Chris has had success at Montana State and Utah State, coaching conference players of the year at both schools. He has a great reputation as a recruiter both internationally and in the States. Chris has an outstanding basketball mind, and it will be great to have a new perspective offensively and defensively - and especially in the development of our bigs. I have held Chris in high regard for many years, and we are excited to be welcoming him to the Beaver Family.”

Haslam spent the 2023-24 season at Utah State, helping the Aggies to a 28-7 record, including a victory in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. USU recorded a pair of wins over ranked opponents on the year, and was ranked No. 22 in the final AP poll of the year. Forward Great Osobor was selected as Mountain West Player of the Year, and was tabbed an All-America Honorable Mention.

Haslam joined the Aggies after spending the previous 10 seasons on the Montana State coaching staff.

During the 2022-23 campaign, Haslam helped guide Montana State to a 25-10 overall record and its second-straight NCAA Tournament appearance. It marked the first time the Bobcats had back-to-back 20-win seasons since 1994-96. Three Bobcats earned all-conference honors, while two players garnered individual accolades (Defensive Player of the Year and Top Reserve). Two Montana State players earned all-tournament honors, including Big Sky Tournament MVP RaeQuan Battle.

The Bobcats finished the 2021-22 campaign 27-8 overall with a trip to the NCAA Tournament. MSU claimed both the Big Sky Conference regular season and conference tournament titles, signifying just the second time the program has ever achieved the feat and the first time in 26 years.

Haslam played a large role in the development of Jubrile Belo, who earned three-straight all-Big Sky Conference selections. Belo was named the 2022 Big Sky Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

Haslam recruited a plethora of international talent to the MSU roster. In 2020-21, MSU’s six international players accounted for 44 points per game, the second most in all of Division I basketball. The 2021-22 team ranked 10th in international scoring in D1, averaging over 42 points per game.

The veteran coach was recognized by his peers during the 2020 offseason as he was voted as one of the Big Sky Conference’s top five assistant coaches by a selection of the league’s assistants for Stadium Basketball. He coached at Lamar (Colorado) Community College from 2010-13, helping that program to a Region IX title in 2010-11, and was a player-assistant for the professional Everton Tigers (2008-10) and head coach for Everton Academy (2009-10).

Haslam attended Wyoming during his collegiate career and started during most of his sophomore and junior seasons before injuries limited him to 18 games as a senior. After completing his career as a Cowboy in 1997, he enjoyed a 13-year professional career in Greece, Italy, Germany, Belgium, the Czech Republic and Great Britain, as well as a 10-year stint with the British National Team.

Haslam has two daughters, Kaitlin and Charlotte.

