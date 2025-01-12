Oregon State MBB: Beavers Cruise Past Pacific

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

STOCKTON, Calif. – The Oregon State men's basketball team blew past Pacific, as it took a 91-55 road victory Saturday evening in Stockton, Calif.

Parsa Fallah led the Beavers with 25 points on 6-for-7 shooting from the floor and 13-for-14 shooting from the stripe, as he celebrated his 22nd birthday. Michael Rataj came close to yet another double-double, as he put up 15 points and nine rebounds.

Nate Kingz scored 20 points, while Liutauras Lelevicius had 15 points. Damarco Minor finished his night with seven assists and no turnovers.

As a team, the Beavers went 31-for-32 from the stripe, setting a program record for free throw percentage in a game with 30 or more attemempts. Oregon State shot 56.5 percent from the floor in the contest, compared to 37 percent for Pacific. The Beavers held a 36-19 advantage in rebounds.

Oregon State jumped out to an early lead, taking a 13-4 advantage into the game's first media timeout. The Beavers took a 24-11 lead into the under-12 media break. OSU led by as many as 21 in the first half, before heading to the break up 45-30.

Fallah led the Beavers with 15 first-half points.

The Beavers picked up right where the left off to start the second half, opening the period on a 17-2 run to bring the lead to 30. Oregon State controlled the game from there, taking the win by 36.

Grey Garrison recorded his first collegiate assist in the contest.

The Beavers will return home Thursday for a marquee matchup with No. 18. Gonzaga.

OSU Athletics